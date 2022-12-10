Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 13,795 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

KRO opened at $10.30 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

