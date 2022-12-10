Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 1,603 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $205.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.47 and its 200 day moving average is $173.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.
GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total transaction of $714,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
