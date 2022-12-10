Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 4,221 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 12.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 18.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE L opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 178,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,646. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

