Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 55,700 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

