Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

3M stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

