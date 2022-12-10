Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 39.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

