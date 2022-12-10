Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

