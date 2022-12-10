Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

