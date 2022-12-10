Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 51.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 258.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 68,843 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $604.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

