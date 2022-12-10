Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

RRGB opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Conforti purchased 8,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

