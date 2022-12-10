Quantbot Technologies LP Has $257,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

