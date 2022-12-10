Quantbot Technologies LP Has $262,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,019 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $246.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

