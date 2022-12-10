Quantbot Technologies LP Has $269,000 Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 2,244.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 59,344 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

