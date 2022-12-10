Quantbot Technologies LP Has $272,000 Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 33.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of FA stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

