Quantbot Technologies LP Has $282,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 302.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

