Quantbot Technologies LP Has $284,000 Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 6,406.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.5 %

Malibu Boats Profile

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.