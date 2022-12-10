Quantbot Technologies LP Has $290,000 Stock Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 1,002.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,271,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,234,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

NYSE:BLND opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,204 shares of company stock valued at $136,593. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

