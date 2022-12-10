Quantbot Technologies LP Has $309,000 Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $806,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4,523.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 291.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 77.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.37. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

