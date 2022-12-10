Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 5,965.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,216 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vacasa were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $551.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCSA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

