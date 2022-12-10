Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,237,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 527,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,921 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 748,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

GeoPark Price Performance

GeoPark Announces Dividend

NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

GeoPark Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.