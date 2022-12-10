Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 839.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hello Group Stock Up 31.5 %

Hello Group Company Profile

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.93 on Friday. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.