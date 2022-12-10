Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $278,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $3.84 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $510.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.34%.

BRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

