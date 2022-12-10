Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $281,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $181.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

