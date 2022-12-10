Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $286,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

