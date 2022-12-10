Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $287,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,543 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SPSC opened at $131.80 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $146.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

