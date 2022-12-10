Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $303,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $262.96 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

