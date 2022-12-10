Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $308,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Price Performance

GFF opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

