Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $268,000 Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 2,063.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kadant by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kadant by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

Kadant Price Performance

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KAI opened at $181.05 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.