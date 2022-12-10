Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $281,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,455.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,310.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,258.35. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

