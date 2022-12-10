Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $285,000 Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

