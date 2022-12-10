Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $291,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Price Performance
STNE stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
