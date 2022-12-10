Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $300,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

