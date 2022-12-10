Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $177.35 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $321.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $230,310,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,899 shares of company stock worth $78,214,086 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

