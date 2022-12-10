Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,621 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after buying an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after acquiring an additional 237,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. Loop Capital began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

