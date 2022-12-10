Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 58,103 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 3,360.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,788,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 102.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 636,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vera Bradley Profile

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.