Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 65,138 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.