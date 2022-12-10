Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 3,166.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 81.9% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 191,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 567,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of KC opened at $3.23 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $786.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

