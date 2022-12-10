Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 79.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $801.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $532.81 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.