Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,415 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $676.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.67.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.53. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

