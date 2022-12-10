Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 355 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of BMRN opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $106.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,166,388. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

