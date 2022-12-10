Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 732 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.19 and its 200 day moving average is $257.68. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

