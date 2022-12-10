Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 76,016 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,016 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 491,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,374,000 after purchasing an additional 511,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

