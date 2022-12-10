Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $250,000 Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $71.96 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.