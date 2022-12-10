Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $297,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,483,000 after acquiring an additional 171,809 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,623,000 after purchasing an additional 114,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 64,203 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $134.47 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $381.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Several research firms have commented on MSA. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

