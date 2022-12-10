Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $302,000 Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 15.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tidewater by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tidewater by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tidewater by 152.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDW opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.48. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 21,488 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,086,902.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

