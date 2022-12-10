Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TZA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

TZA opened at $33.42 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

