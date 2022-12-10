Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO opened at $66.48 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

