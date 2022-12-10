Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.25. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $122.91.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 113.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $628,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

