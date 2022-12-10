Raymond James Downgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Market Perform

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
KVH Industries Trading Down 3.1 %
KVH Industries stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.