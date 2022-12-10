Raymond James Downgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Market Perform

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KVH Industries stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

