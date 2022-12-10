Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Shares of O stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
