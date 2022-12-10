Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

